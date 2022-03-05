Signet Jewelers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.2% Upside

Signet Jewelers Limited found using ticker (SIG) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 148 and 90 calculating the mean target price we have 117.17. With the stocks previous close at 70.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 66.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 82.88 and the 200 day moving average is 80.4. The market cap for the company is $3,545m. Find out more information at: https://www.signetjewelers.com

The potential market cap would be $5,893m based on the market concensus.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 2,833 stores and kiosks, which include 2,381 locations in the United States and 100 locations in Canada; and 352 stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Signet Jewelers Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.