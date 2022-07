Signet Jewelers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.7% Upside

Signet Jewelers Limited with ticker code (SIG) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 76 and has a mean target at 92.33. With the stocks previous close at 56.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 64.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,590m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.signetjewelers.com

The potential market cap would be $4,266m based on the market concensus.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,854 stores and kiosks. Signet Jewelers Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.