Signet Jewelers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.8% Upside

Signet Jewelers Limited found using ticker (SIG) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 138 and 94 with the average target price sitting at 105.33. With the stocks previous close at 69.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.8%. The day 50 moving average is 73.38 and the 200 day moving average is 81.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,421m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.signetjewelers.com

The potential market cap would be $5,191m based on the market concensus.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,854 stores and kiosks. Signet Jewelers Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

