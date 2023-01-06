Signet Jewelers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Signet Jewelers Limited with ticker code (SIG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 75 with a mean TP of 83.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The day 50 moving average is 65.43 while the 200 day moving average is 63.67. The company has a market cap of $3,052m. Company Website: https://www.signetjewelers.com

The potential market cap would be $3,741m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,854 stores and kiosks. Signet Jewelers Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.