Signet Jewelers Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Signet Jewelers Limited with ticker code (SIG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 74.33. Now with the previous closing price of 64.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.4 while the 200 day moving average is 64.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,979m. Find out more information at: https://www.signetjewelers.com

The potential market cap would be $3,426m based on the market concensus.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,854 stores and kiosks. Signet Jewelers Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

