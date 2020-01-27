Signature Bank – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Signature Bank found using ticker (SBNY) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 144 calculating the mean target price we have 160.75. With the stocks previous close at 146.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 136.88 while the 200 day moving average is 124.94. The company has a market cap of $7,872m. Visit the company website at: http://www.signatureny.com

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, and municipal and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.