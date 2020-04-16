Signature Aviation PLC 39% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Signature Aviation PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SIG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Signature Aviation PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 235 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 39.0% from the opening price of 169.05 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 7.2 points and decreased 155.95 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 338 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 129.4 GBX.

Signature Aviation PLC has a 50 day moving average of 239.19 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 180.29. There are currently 828,819,230 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,870,718. Market capitalisation for LON:SIG is £1,354,569,374 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn