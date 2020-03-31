Signature Aviation PLC 128.9% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Signature Aviation PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SIG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Signature Aviation PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 368 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 128.9% from today’s opening price of 160.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 112.2 points and decreased 155.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 338 GBX while the 52 week low is 129.4 GBX.

Signature Aviation PLC has a 50 day moving average of 266.59 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 173.68. There are currently 827,658,281 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,690,408. Market capitalisation for LON:SIG is £1,365,042,905 GBP.

