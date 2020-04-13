Sigma Labs – Consenus Indicates Potential 834.6% Upside

Sigma Labs found using ticker (SGLB) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 20 and has a mean target at 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 834.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.31 while the 200 day moving average is 1.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $5m. Find out more information at: http://www.sigmalabsinc.com

Sigma Labs develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D, an In-Process-Quality-Assurance (IQPA) suite of software applications primarily for 3D metal printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company’s products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time and enhance process control practices for various industries. It also provides materials and process engineering consulting services with its PrintRite3D quality assurance software applications for advanced manufacturing. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for metal additive manufacturing. It serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, and auto industries, as well as oil and gas exploration, extraction, and distribution areas. Sigma Labs was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

