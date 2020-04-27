Sigma Labs – Consenus Indicates Potential 834.6% Upside

Sigma Labs found using ticker (SGLB) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 20 and has a mean target at 20. With the stocks previous close at 2.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 834.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.85 and the 200 day MA is 1.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $6m. Find out more information at: http://www.sigmalabsinc.com

Sigma Labs develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D, an In-Process-Quality-Assurance (IQPA) suite of software applications primarily for 3D metal printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company’s products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time and enhance process control practices for various industries. It also provides materials and process engineering consulting services with its PrintRite3D quality assurance software applications for advanced manufacturing. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for metal additive manufacturing. It serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, and auto industries, as well as oil and gas exploration, extraction, and distribution areas. Sigma Labs was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

