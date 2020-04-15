SIG plc 9.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

SIG plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SHI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. SIG plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 22 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 9.5% from the opening price of 20.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 4.9 points and decreased 73.4 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 154 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 17.5 GBX.

SIG plc has a 50 day moving average of 54.69 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 103.23. There are currently 591,556,982 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,646,786. Market capitalisation for LON:SHI is £115,625,724 GBP.

