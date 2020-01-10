SIG plc 8.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

SIG plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SHI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. SIG plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 100 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 8.6% from today’s opening price of 92.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 28.4 points and decreased 17.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 154 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 87.6 GBX.

SIG plc has a 50 day moving average of 121.23 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 128.27. There are currently 270,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,101,378. Market capitalisation for LON:SHI is £549,260,648 GBP.