SIG plc 5.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

SIG plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SHI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. SIG plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 65 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -5.1% from the opening price of 68.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 22.8 points and decreased 56.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 154 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 65.7 GBX.

SIG plc has a 50 day moving average of 102.33 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 119.52. There are currently 591,556,982 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,206,231. Market capitalisation for LON:SHI is £390,427,608 GBP.

