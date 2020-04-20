ShotSpotter – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

ShotSpotter with ticker code (SSTI) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 32 with a mean TP of 39.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The day 50 moving average is 30.11 and the 200 day MA is 26.47. The market cap for the company is $368m. Company Website: http://www.shotspotter.com

ShotSpotter provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

