ShotSpotter – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.0% Downside

ShotSpotter with ticker code (SSTI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 35. With the stocks previous close at 39.33 this would imply there is a potential downside of -11.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.97 while the 200 day moving average is 29.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $452m. Find out more information at: http://www.shotspotter.com

The potential market cap would be $402m based on the market concensus.

ShotSpotter provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend or commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.