ShotSpotter – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.0% Downside

ShotSpotter found using ticker (SSTI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 35. Now with the previous closing price of 39.33 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -11.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.97 while the 200 day moving average is 29.1. The company has a market cap of $452m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.shotspotter.com

ShotSpotter provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend or commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.