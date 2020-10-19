Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd found using ticker (SHG) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 29 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 29. With the stocks previous close at 24.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.78. The market cap for the company is $11,642m. Company Website: http://www.shinhangroup.com

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 876 service centers; 5,773 ATMs; 13 cash dispensers; and 48 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

