Sherwin-Williams Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) with ticker code (SHW) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 805 and 610 with a mean TP of 738.32. With the stocks previous close at 688 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 694.21 and the 200 day MA is 606.54. The market cap for the company is $63,309m. Company Website: http://www.sherwin-williams.com

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of March 3, 2020, it operated approximately 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

