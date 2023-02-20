Sherwin-Williams Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) with ticker code (SHW) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 300 and 210 with a mean TP of 250.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 227.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The day 50 moving average is 240.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 238.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $59,079m. Find out more information at: https://www.sherwin-williams.com

The potential market cap would be $65,260m based on the market concensus.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of February 17, 2022, it operated approximately 5,000 company-operated stores and facilities. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.