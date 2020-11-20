Shaw Communications Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Shaw Communications Inc. with ticker code (SJR) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26.76 and 18.1 with the average target price sitting at 23.2. With the stocks previous close at 17.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The 50 day MA is 17.54 while the 200 day moving average is 17.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,054m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.shaw.ca

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless services for voice and data communications serving customers in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta through Freedom Mobile; and in British Columbia and Alberta through Shaw Mobile. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.