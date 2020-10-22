Shaw Communications Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

Shaw Communications Inc. found using ticker (SJR) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26.76 and 18.1 with the average target price sitting at 23.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.47. The company has a market cap of $9,006m. Find out more information at: http://www.shaw.ca

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

