Shaw Communications Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

Shaw Communications Inc. found using ticker (SJR) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26.76 and 18.1 calculating the mean target price we have 23.2. Now with the previous closing price of 17.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.0%. The day 50 moving average is 18.32 while the 200 day moving average is 17.43. The company has a market cap of $8,980m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.shaw.ca

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

