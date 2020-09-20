Shaw Communications Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Shaw Communications Inc. found using ticker (SJR) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26.76 and 18.1 and has a mean target at 23.2. Now with the previous closing price of 18.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The day 50 moving average is 18.78 and the 200 day moving average is 16.99. The company has a market cap of $9,410m. Company Website: http://www.shaw.ca

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

