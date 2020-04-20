SharpSpring – Consenus Indicates Potential 87.8% Upside

SharpSpring with ticker code (SHSP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 12.75. With the stocks previous close at 6.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 87.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.44 and the 200 day moving average is 10.07. The company has a market cap of $76m. Company Website: http://sharpspring.com

SharpSpring operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP and changed its name to SharpSpring in December 2015. SharpSpring was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn