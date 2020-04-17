SharpSpring – Consenus Indicates Potential 86.7% Upside

SharpSpring found using ticker (SHSP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 10 and has a mean target at 12.75. Now with the previous closing price of 6.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 86.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.7 while the 200 day moving average is 10.09. The market cap for the company is $78m. Visit the company website at: http://sharpspring.com

SharpSpring operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP and changed its name to SharpSpring in December 2015. SharpSpring was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

