SharpSpring – Consenus Indicates Potential 78.8% Upside

SharpSpring found using ticker (SHSP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 12. With the stocks previous close at 6.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 78.8%. The 50 day MA is 6.68 while the 200 day moving average is 9.95. The market cap for the company is $75m. Visit the company website at: http://sharpspring.com

SharpSpring operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP and changed its name to SharpSpring in December 2015. SharpSpring was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

