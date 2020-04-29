SharpSpring – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.8% Upside

SharpSpring found using ticker (SHSP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 12. Now with the previous closing price of 7.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 67.8%. The 50 day MA is 6.59 and the 200 day MA is 9.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $80m. Find out more information at: http://sharpspring.com

SharpSpring operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP and changed its name to SharpSpring in December 2015. SharpSpring was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

