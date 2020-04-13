SharpSpring – Consenus Indicates Potential 157.7% Upside

SharpSpring found using ticker (SHSP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 and has a mean target at 14.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 157.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $67m. Visit the company website at: http://sharpspring.com

SharpSpring operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP and changed its name to SharpSpring in December 2015. SharpSpring was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

