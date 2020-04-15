SharpSpring – Consenus Indicates Potential 152.2% Upside

SharpSpring with ticker code (SHSP) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 14.25. With the stocks previous close at 5.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 152.2%. The 50 day MA is 8.01 and the 200 day moving average is 10.14. The company has a market cap of $71m. Visit the company website at: http://sharpspring.com

SharpSpring operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP and changed its name to SharpSpring in December 2015. SharpSpring was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

