SharpSpring – Consenus Indicates Potential 101.7% Upside

SharpSpring found using ticker (SHSP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 10 and has a mean target at 12. With the stocks previous close at 5.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 101.7%. The day 50 moving average is 7.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.99. The market cap for the company is $80m. Company Website: http://sharpspring.com

SharpSpring operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP and changed its name to SharpSpring in December 2015. SharpSpring was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

