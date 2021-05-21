SharpSpring – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

SharpSpring with ticker code (SHSP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 17 with a mean TP of 19.2. With the stocks previous close at 17.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The day 50 moving average is 15.46 and the 200 day moving average is 11.15. The company has a market cap of $222m. Company Website: http://sharpspring.com

SharpSpring operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP and changed its name to SharpSpring in December 2015. SharpSpring was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.