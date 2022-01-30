Twitter
SharpSpring – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

SharpSpring with ticker code (SHSP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 19.2. Now with the previous closing price of 17.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The day 50 moving average is 15.46 and the 200 day moving average is 11.15. The company has a market cap of $222m. Visit the company website at: http://sharpspring.com

The potential market cap would be $244m based on the market concensus.

SharpSpring operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP and changed its name to SharpSpring in December 2015. SharpSpring was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

