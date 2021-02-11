Sharps Compliance Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Sharps Compliance Corp. with ticker code (SMED) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10. With the stocks previous close at 9.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.21 and the 200 day MA is 7.35. The market cap for the company is $150m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sharpsinc.com

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications. The company also provides TakeAway Medication Recovery System that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; Black Pail Program for Rx, a solution with minimal segregation for the disposal of various pharmaceuticals; Inhaler Disposal to collect, transport, and destroy used pharmaceutical inhalers; Hazardous Drug Spill Control Kit for the cleanup of chemotherapy and other HD spills; TakeAway Recycle System for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems to collect, transport, and recycle light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, and government agencies, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.