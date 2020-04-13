Sharps Compliance Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -8.8% Downside

Sharps Compliance Corp. with ticker code (SMED) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 6 with a mean TP of 7.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.86 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.8%. The day 50 moving average is 6.09 and the 200 day moving average is 4.85. The company has a market cap of $128m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sharpsinc.com

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System for the treatment of used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications. The company also provides TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; Black Pail Program for Rx, a solution with minimal segregation for the disposal of various pharmaceuticals; Hazardous Drug Spill Control Kit for the cleanup of chemotherapy and other HD spills; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, and commercial markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

