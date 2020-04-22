Sharps Compliance Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Sharps Compliance Corp. found using ticker (SMED) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 6 and has a mean target at 7.17. Now with the previous closing price of 7.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day MA is 6.35 and the 200 day moving average is 5.01. The market cap for the company is $120m. Find out more information at: http://www.sharpsinc.com

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System for the treatment of used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications. The company also provides TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; Black Pail Program for Rx, a solution with minimal segregation for the disposal of various pharmaceuticals; Hazardous Drug Spill Control Kit for the cleanup of chemotherapy and other HD spills; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, and commercial markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

