Shaftesbury plc 4.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SHB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Shaftesbury plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 980 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 4.8% from the opening price of 935.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4 points and decreased 25.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 992.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 734 GBX.

Shaftesbury plc has a 50 day moving average of 936.83 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 878.60. There are currently 306,129,738 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 453,493. Market capitalisation for LON:SHB is £2,832,852,262 GBP.