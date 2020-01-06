Shaftesbury plc 4.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Shaftesbury plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SHB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Shaftesbury plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 915 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -4.2% from the opening price of 955 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 8 points and increased 73 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 992.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 734 GBX.

Shaftesbury plc has a 50 day moving average of 941.08 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 874.51. There are currently 307,417,537 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 506,381. Market capitalisation for LON:SHB is £2,856,223,610 GBP.