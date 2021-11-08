Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Shaftesbury plc 2.9% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

DirectorsTalk Interviews

Shaftesbury plc with ticker (LON:SHB) now has a potential upside of 2.9% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 680 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Shaftesbury plc share price of 661 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 2.9%. Trading has ranged between 441 (52 week low) and 675 (52 week high) with an average of 412,691 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,525,021,253.

Shaftesbury PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which invests in London’s West End. The Company owns and manages approximately 16 acres of c.600 buildings. It is a provider of food and beverage space in the West End destinations, such as Chinatown, Kingly Court and Neal’s Yard. It offers a range of office sizes. Its residential portfolio consists of mid-market flats, such as studios and approximately one or two-bedroom apartments, which have created from the conversion of small offices back to their residential use. The Company’s portfolio consists of restaurants, cafes, pubs and shops, extending to apartments and offices in the locations of Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, together with ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia. Its Websites include www.carnaby.co.uk, www.chinatown.co.uk, www.sevendials.co.uk, www.stmartinscourtyard.co.uk and www.thisissoho.co.uk.



You might also enjoy reading  Shaftesbury plc 9.1% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.