Shaftesbury plc 2.9% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury plc with ticker (LON:SHB) now has a potential upside of 2.9% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 680 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Shaftesbury plc share price of 661 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 2.9%. Trading has ranged between 441 (52 week low) and 675 (52 week high) with an average of 412,691 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,525,021,253.



Shaftesbury PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which invests in London’s West End. The Company owns and manages approximately 16 acres of c.600 buildings. It is a provider of food and beverage space in the West End destinations, such as Chinatown, Kingly Court and Neal’s Yard. It offers a range of office sizes. Its residential portfolio consists of mid-market flats, such as studios and approximately one or two-bedroom apartments, which have created from the conversion of small offices back to their residential use. The Company’s portfolio consists of restaurants, cafes, pubs and shops, extending to apartments and offices in the locations of Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, together with ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia. Its Websites include www.carnaby.co.uk, www.chinatown.co.uk, www.sevendials.co.uk, www.stmartinscourtyard.co.uk and www.thisissoho.co.uk.







