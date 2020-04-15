Shaftesbury plc 19.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Shaftesbury plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SHB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Shaftesbury plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 525 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -19.2% from today’s opening price of 649.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 6 points and decreased 241.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 992.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 559 GBX.

Shaftesbury plc has a 50 day moving average of 765.99 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 862.44. There are currently 1,096,645,425 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 710,942. Market capitalisation for LON:SHB is £1,955,175,300 GBP.

