Shaftesbury plc 18.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Shaftesbury plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SHB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. Shaftesbury plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 525 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -18.4% from the opening price of 643.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 103.5 points and decreased 262.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 992.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 559 GBX.

Shaftesbury plc has a 50 day moving average of 780.78 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 863.36. There are currently 307,417,537 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 728,389. Market capitalisation for LON:SHB is £2,024,343,579 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn