Shaftesbury plc 1.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Shaftesbury plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SHB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Shaftesbury plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 770 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 1.7% from the opening price of 757.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 120 points and decreased 163.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 992.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 734 GBX.

Shaftesbury plc has a 50 day moving average of 897.23 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 881.97. There are currently 307,417,537 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 362,968. Market capitalisation for LON:SHB is £2,365,577,662 GBP.

