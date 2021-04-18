SG Blocks – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

SG Blocks with ticker code (SGBX) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 6. With the stocks previous close at 5.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.59. The market cap for the company is $43m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sgblocks.com

SG Blocks engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. It has operations in the United States and Canada. SG Blocks was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.