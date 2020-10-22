SFL Corporation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.1% Upside

SFL Corporation Ltd with ticker code (SFL) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 9.1 calculating the average target price we see 11.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 57.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.09 and the 200 day moving average is 9.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $864m. Company Website: http://www.sflcorp.com

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 81 vessels and rigs. It operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

