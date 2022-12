SFL Corporation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

SFL Corporation Ltd found using ticker (SFL) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 11 and has a mean target at 13. Now with the previous closing price of 9.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.8 while the 200 day moving average is 10.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,384m. Company Website: https://www.sflcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,842m based on the market concensus.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned six crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 35 container vessels, two car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and four oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.