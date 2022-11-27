SFL Corporation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

SFL Corporation Ltd found using ticker (SFL) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 13. With the stocks previous close at 9.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.84 and the 200 day MA is 10.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,383m. Find out more information at: https://www.sflcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,814m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned six crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 35 container vessels, two car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and four oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.