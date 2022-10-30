Twitter Linkedin Facebook

SFL Corporation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

SFL Corporation Ltd with ticker code (SFL) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 11.5 with the average target price sitting at 13. Now with the previous closing price of 10.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.0%. The 50 day MA is 10.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.94. The market cap for the company is $1,392m. Find out more information at: https://www.sflcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,796m based on the market concensus.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned six crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 35 container vessels, two car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and four oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

