SFL Corporation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

SFL Corporation Ltd found using ticker (SFL) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.7 and 8.6 calculating the mean target price we have 9.88. With the stocks previous close at 7.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.66. The company has a market cap of $975m. Company Website: http://www.sflcorp.com

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of approximately 80 vessels, such as container vessels, bulkers, tankers, and offshore drilling rigs. It operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.