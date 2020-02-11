Severn Trent Plc 9.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Severn Trent Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SVT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Severn Trent Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 2320 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.5% from today’s opening price of 2563 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 45 points and increased 258 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2631 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1891 GBX.

Severn Trent Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,506.07 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,208.01. There are currently 237,951,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 729,863. Market capitalisation for LON:SVT is £6,198,624,904 GBP.