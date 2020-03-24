Severn Trent Plc 8.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Severn Trent Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SVT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Severn Trent Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 2264 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 8.3% from the opening price of 2090 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 566 points and decreased 429 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2716 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1891 GBX.

Severn Trent Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,573.30 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,294.70. There are currently 237,953,566 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,373,575. Market capitalisation for LON:SVT is £4,835,216,461 GBP.

