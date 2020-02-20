Severn Trent Plc 5.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Severn Trent Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SVT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Severn Trent Plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 2550 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.4% from today’s opening price of 2696 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 134 points and increased 413 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2716 GBX while the 52 week low is 1891 GBX.

Severn Trent Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,564.69 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,233.42. There are currently 237,951,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 720,848. Market capitalisation for LON:SVT is £6,362,811,130 GBP.

